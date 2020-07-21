Pia Mia Is Releasing A “Hot” New Single

Pia Mia Interview We speak to Pia Mia about 'Princess,' new music and quarantine. MORE >>

Pia Mia will join this week’s New Music Friday lineup with a banger called “Hot.” The 23-year-old unveiled the suitably sizzling cover on social media, which finds her rocking a cowboy hat and not much else. While we wait for the arrival of “Hot,” let’s talk about the revival of 2015’s “Do It Again” on TikTok. More than five million videos have been made using the song, which is causing streaming numbers to skyrocket. Who knows? We might just be getting justice for that bop over the next couple of months.

But back to the here and now. “Hot” is the followup to “Princess,” which successfully samples Chris Brown’s “Kiss Kiss.” That track had the misfortune of dropping at the height of the Coronavirus crisis and stands out as one of the year’s most underrated pop songs. Hopefully, Pia will have more luck with “Hot.” Oh, and if you still need more content from Guam’s greatest export, the multi-talented queen is also rolling out a book, The Princess Diaries: Sand, Glitter & Silicone, chapter by chapter on Wattpad.

