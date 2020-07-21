“Cherry” Is The Best Song On Lana Del Rey’s ‘Lust For Life’

Lana Del Rey’s 4th album was released on this day in 2017. Lust For Life is the weakest link in Lana’s holy discography for me, but it’s still a staggeringly good record with a handful of stone-cold classics. When I think about the era, I don’t gravitate towards the singles or even the high-profile collaborations. Instead, my mind goes straight to tracks like “13 Beaches,” “Heroin” and “Cherry.” That’s where the real magic lies and I wanted to celebrate the album’s third anniversary by shining a light on the latter.

When it comes to Lana, love and destruction walk hand in hand. And no song captures that doomed (and entirely realistic) outlook than “Cherry.” Co-written with Tim Larcombe, this is a Kodachrome fever-dream of epic proportions. “Real love is like feeling no fear, when you’re standing in the face of danger,” our heroine begins over elegant strings and ominous trap drums. “A touch from your real love is like heaven taking the place of something evil and letting it burn off from the rush.” Melancholy takes over as we reach the chorus.

“Darlin’, darlin’, darlin’, I fall to pieces when I’m with you,” Lana belts. “My cherries and wine, rosemary and thyme, and all of my peaches are ruined.” The message is clear. Love might be the ultimate high but it comes at a cost, which most of us are willing to pay again and again. While I don’t think “Cherry” needed to be a single, I can’t help but imagine how glorious the video would have been. Revisit the gem below.

