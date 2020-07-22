Dua Lipa Links With J Balvin, Bad Bunny & Tainy For “Un Dia”

All of a sudden, it is shaping up to be a blockbuster New Music Friday! This week sees the arrival of Kylie Minogue’s “Say Something,” Little Mix’s “Holiday,” Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love,” Pia Mia’s “Hot” and Brandy’s “Rather Be.” Dua Lipa now joins the lineup with a star-studded collaboration. She is teaming up with Latin heavyweights J Balvin and Bad Bunny — as well as super-producer Tainy — for a bilingual banger called “Un Dia (One Day).” Given the streaming popularity of everyone involved, this is going to be massive.

Dua also shared a preview of the visual, which was directed by Stillz and stars Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó. It begins by showing a crumbling statue underwater surrounded by fish and then suddenly takes us to a cityscape. Other scenes include people on fire, fireworks and a glowing rectangle. In addition to lending her voice to “Un Dia (One Day), the pop star recently released “Hallucinate” as the fourth single from Future Nostalgia. It follows the smash hits “Break My Heart,” “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical.”

Are you excited for the collaboration? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!