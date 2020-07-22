Kylie Minogue Reveals Cover Of “Say Something”

Kylie Minogue ripped The Gays from their 2020 slumber yesterday by unveiling the cover of her 15th album, DISCO. The ’80s-themed opus drops on November 6 and will be preceded by a single called “Say Something.” The pop icon revealed the artwork on Instagram last night and gave fans a heads up about the premiere. “Lovers! New music is ON THE WAY!” she captioned the post. “‘SAY SOMETHING’ is all yours this Thursday. The first play is on [BBC Radio 2] and I’ll be phoning in to chat with the fabulous [Zoe Ball]. Tune in!”

Given that the album is literally called DISCO and Kylie described the music as “grown-up disco,” there’s a very good chance that “Say Something” will be… disco-inspired. The snippet that accompanies the album announcement is mid-tempo electronica that reminds me of “I Believe In You.” Insiders (who were right about the song title and release date) are referencing Erasure circa The Circus/The Innocents, which again is a very promising sign. Check out the cover of “Say Something” below and get ready to STAN.

