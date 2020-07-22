Carrie Underwood Announces Christmas Album ‘My Gift’

It might be the middle of July, but Carrie Underwood is already looking ahead to December. The country star surprised fans yesterday by announcing her very first Christmas album, My Gift. “I realize we’re in the middle of a summer heatwave, but I couldn’t wait to tell you… at long last, my very first Christmas album [My Gift] is coming September 25,” she captioned an announcement video that shows her toiling away in the studio with super producer Greg Wells. It turns out that My Gift is something of a passion project.

“I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming,” Carrie reveals. “I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection.” The hitmaker wants to convey the true meaning of Christmas. “Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters,” she explains.

Watch Carrie’s announcement video below and stay turned for more details. The album is expected to be a mix of classic Christmas carols and originals, and will feature a selection of special guests. You can pre-order My Gift here.

