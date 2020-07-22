Tori Kelly Drops Drake Cover, Announces ‘Solitude’ EP

Tori Kelly has to be one of music’s most versatile artists. Since releasing 2013’s stripped-back Foreword EP, the Grammy winner has dropped albums in three different genres — pop, gospel and R&B/soul. She now brings it full circle with the largely-DIY Solitude EP (due August 14). Tori cobbled together the five-song set during quarantine and now introduces it with an acoustic cover of Drake’s “Time Flies,” one of the highlights of the rapper’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes. As expected, the 27-year-old makes the track her own with a stunning vocal.

“I’ve never been more thankful for my home studio than I have during this season of being quarantined,” the hitmaker explains. “In some ways, it felt like I was going back to my roots, when I would be in my room, making songs and posting covers on YouTube. A lot of change has happened since my last album, so it felt great to just freely write what was on my heart and be inspired by different stories. I had so much fun creating this EP and I’m excited to share this new chapter of my music.”

See the tracklist of Tori’s Solitude EP below and watch her performance “Time Flies” at the bottom of the post.

Tori’s Solitude tracklist:

1. Value

2. Don’t Take Me Home

3. Time Flies (Drake Cover)

4. Unbothered

5. Glad

Are you excited for Tori’s new EP? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!