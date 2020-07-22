SOMI Signs With Interscope, Drops “What You Waiting For”

The K-Pop juggernaut shows no sign of slowly down any time soon, particularly when exciting new stars like SOMI continue to emerge. The 19-year-old first came to fame as the winner of a South Korean singing competition called Produce 101 and dropped her debut single, “BIRTHDAY,” last year. That song racked up more than 50 million global streams and she soon caught the attention of Interscope Records. The breakout star’s first release with them, “What You Waiting For,” arrives today (July 22) and it sounds like a smash.

After beginning the song in Korean, SOMI switches to English on the chorus. “Just tell me what you waiting for, baby I’ve been waiting for you all this time,” the Canadian-born singer belts. “I’m faded… I’m drunk and wasted.” How does she feel about cracking America? “I’m very excited to join the Interscope and Universal Music family!” SOMI tells Variety. “They have a great roster of artists I love and a long history of breaking acts. I’m looking forward to the next steps in my career and can’t wait to share my music with the world!”

Watch the newcomer’s glamorous “What You Waiting For” video below.

