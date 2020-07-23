Kylie Minogue’s “Say Something” Is A Dreamy Disco Anthem

And she’s back! Kylie Minogue launches the DISCO era with a glorious banger called “Say Something.” Co-written with frequent collaborators Richard “Biff” Stannard and Ash Howes (“Love At First Sight” and many other bops), the pop icon’s latest is a sweeping mid-tempo disco moment that falls somewhere between Scissors Sisters and St. Vincent. “We’re a million miles apart, in a thousand ways,” the living legend begins the song. “Baby, you can light up the dark, like a solar-scape.” That takes us to the majestic, serotonin-raising chorus.

“Say something, say something,” Kylie chirps over cascading synths, “tell me how you’re feeling.” Just when you think the song couldn’t get any lovelier, she hits us with this refrain: “Because love is love, it never ends — can we all be as one again?” What did the Aussie hitmaker have to say about the anthem? “We wrote it last year,” Kylie told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2. “I just think it’s this gigantic song and yet it’s very heartfelt at the same time,” before adding that it’s about “our eternal quest for love.”

Ms. Minogue even opened up about the video, which was directed by Sophie Muller. For starters, it has a space theme (think “galactic disco”) and is due to arrive in “a week or two.” As for the album? “It’s pretty much a party,” Kylie revealed. “At this rate it might be a kitchen disco or lounge disco,” she added in reference to the COVID-19 crisis. I’m going to need a couple of hundred more listens to fully process the genius of “Say Something,” but I can confidently say it’s my favorite Kylie lead single since “All The Lovers.”

Listen to “Say Something” below and pre-order DISCO here. (It’s available on vinyl, CD and cassette).

