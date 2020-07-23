Taylor Swift Is Dropping A New Album Called ‘Folklore’ TONIGHT
Surprise! Taylor Swift is releasing her 8th studio album, folklore, TONIGHT. Yes, as in less than 12 hours. The superstar made the announcement on social media early this morning (July 23) and revealed the eerie, black-and-white cover art. “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen,” the 30-year-old revealed. “And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore.” From the list of collaborators, it looks like this might just be a return to her country/folk roots.
“Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into,” she continued. “I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; [Aaron Dessner of The National] (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), [Bon Iver] (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and [Jack Antonoff] (who is basically musical family at this point).”
“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,” Taylor added. “My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.” But wait, there’s more! The lead single is called “cardigan” and the self-directed music video premieres tonight. Oh, and one last thing. There will be various editions of the album.
“folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called ‘the lakes,'” the Grammy winner teased. “Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week. Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com.” See her various announcements below.
The cover:
View this post on Instagram
Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️
The tracklist:
View this post on Instagram
folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week😄 Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com
The single:
View this post on Instagram
The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team – cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling 😂
Are you excited for Taylor’s new album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!