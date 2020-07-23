Taylor Swift Is Dropping A New Album Called ‘Folklore’ TONIGHT

Surprise! Taylor Swift is releasing her 8th studio album, folklore, TONIGHT. Yes, as in less than 12 hours. The superstar made the announcement on social media early this morning (July 23) and revealed the eerie, black-and-white cover art. “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen,” the 30-year-old revealed. “And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore.” From the list of collaborators, it looks like this might just be a return to her country/folk roots.

“Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into,” she continued. “I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; [Aaron Dessner of The National] (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), [Bon Iver] (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and [Jack Antonoff] (who is basically musical family at this point).”

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,” Taylor added. “My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.” But wait, there’s more! The lead single is called “cardigan” and the self-directed music video premieres tonight. Oh, and one last thing. There will be various editions of the album.

“folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called ‘the lakes,'” the Grammy winner teased. “Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week. Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com.” See her various announcements below.

The cover:

The tracklist:

The single:

