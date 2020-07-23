One Direction Celebrates Their 10th Anniversary

Believe it or not, today (July 23) marks the 10th anniversary of One Direction. And four of the five members are feeling nostalgic. Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson all fired up their Instagram accounts to share memories. “I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years,” Harry captioned his post. “I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up.”

“I just can’t believe it’s been ten years,” he continued. “Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart… to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together.” Niall was feeling equally emotional. “When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did,” the Heartbreak Weather hitmaker mused. “We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing.”

Liam shared a text he sent his father, breaking the news that he was in the band, on social media. “I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed,” he captioned the pic. “Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me.” As for Louis? He posted the band’s first photo together. “The memories we’ve shared together have been incredible. Can’t believe it’s been 10 years already. I look back incredibly proud.” Zayn Malik is yet to acknowledge the milestone.

