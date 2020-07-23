Iggy Azalea Teases Posh Spice-Referencing Banger

2020 is shaping up to be a blockbuster year for Iggy Azalea. The Aussie rapper somehow managed to keep her pregnancy a secret and gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. She is now ready to get back to business. The 30-year-old has been in the studio with super producer J. White Did It (he producer “Sally Walker” and “Started”) and decided to share the fruit of her labor on Instagram. The clip begins with a sample of a Victoria Beckham interview: “I’m smiling on the inside, I feel like I have a responsibility to the fashion community.”

That is followed by a verse that references the Spice Legend. “Walked out feeling like Posh Spice, only wear black and I’m not nice,” Iggy spits over a chunky beat. “I get what I want, I don’t ask twice — look good, but I’m still the bad guy.” It’s nice to see the “Fancy” chart-topper, who may or may not have a collaboration with Lil Nas X in the works, embrace her villain persona and turn it inside out. Anything goes in 2020, so an Iggy revival doesn’t seem out of the question at all.

NEW SNIPPET OF IA3 song: POSH SPICE by @IGGYAZALEA pic.twitter.com/PEhm8j9sh6 — iggy (@IGGYCDG) July 23, 2020

