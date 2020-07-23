Kylie Minogue’s “Say Something” Is Top 10 On US iTunes

Kylie Minogue launched the DISCO era earlier this morning with a sweeping mid-tempo moment called “Say Something.” The fan response was ecstatic and the song immediately starting climbing iTunes. That’s to be expected in markets like Australia and Europe, where Kylie is pop royalty, but somewhat surprising in the US. And yet, “Say Something” just cracked the top 10 on US iTunes. It’s currently poised at number 9, which is the highest that she has been on the digital retailer… possibly ever? Download your copy here.

The numbers are equally impressive around the world. “Say Something” shot straight to number one on iTunes in Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Spain. It is currently at number 2 in the UK and number 3 in France. Apart from Madonna, it’s hard to think of another diva in her 50s that still gets this kind of reaction to new music. Time will tell if “Say Something” is a chart hit (streaming numbers are notoriously weak for legacy acts), but it’s a very promising start to the DISCO era. Fall in love with the song below.

