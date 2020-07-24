J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy Link For “UN DÍA”

Dua Lipa’s triumphant 2020 continues with a star-studded, Spanglish collaboration called “UN DÍA (ONE DAY).” She joins Latin superstars J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy on the mid-tempo reggaeton anthem, which is essentially about fixing a broken heart. “You regret it now, but it’s your mistake,” the Future Nostalgia queen begins the song. “What makes you think that my mind will change?” The Brit continues dropping truth bombs on the chorus. “One day you’ll love me again, hug me again till the end,” she sings. “One day you’ll realize I’m more than your lover, I’m your friend.”

Amazingly, the collaborators have been sitting on “UN DÍA (ONE DAY)” for 18 months. “We actually did this song a year and a half ago,” J Balvin tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “We were just like focusing our timing and our strategies, but it was perfect. Each of us make our own sound onto it so it’s cool. We didn’t have to work a lot on it. We just record. It’s a romantic song. It’s sexual, romantic, and never corny.” He was particularly excited to work with Dua. “I’m grateful and happy to have Dua Lipa on it,” Jose raves. “It was a dream to me to work with her.”

Watch the blockbuster video, which stars Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, below.

