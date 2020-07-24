Little Mix Drops Sexy Summer Anthem “Holiday”

When it comes to feel-good bops, Little Mix simply does not miss. The UK quartet joins this week’s New Music Friday lineup with “Holiday” and it’s as bright and summery as the title suggests. It’s also rather naughty. “Boy, have I told ya? You give it to me like no other guy,” Jade Thirlwall purrs over bubblegum synths on her verse. “We got that heat like the summer and that’s why I’m so glad I made you mine.” Things get even more heated on the instantly-catchy chorus.

“Can we make it all night? We don’t stop, fill up on my body,” the ladies sing. “Touch me like a summer night, you feel like a holiday.” You get the message. As with (the extremely-underrated) “Break Up Song,” “Holiday” draws its inspiration from the ’80s. That song suffered from bad timing — i.e. being released at the beginning of a global pandemic — but Little Mix should have more luck with this. Particularly in the UK, where they keep racking up top 10 hits. Go on a sexy “Holiday” below.

