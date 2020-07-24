Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Happy Anyway” Is Adorable

Music’s cutest couple is back with another loved-up duet. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani follow up “Nobody But You,” a well-deserved top 20 hit earlier this year, with an unashamedly romantic tune called “Happy Anywhere.” In all honestly, this song is so sappy it should be unbearable. But these lovebirds are just so damn likable that I can’t resist going along for the ride. “I’ve always been a rolling stone, with a reckless streak,” Blake begins the song over twangy guitar. “Yeah, the grass never gets too grown underneath my feet.”

Like many a country hero before him, that all changed with the love of a good woman. “I’m running wide open, I was born with my feet in motion,” Blake and Gwen harmonize on the chorus. “But since I met you, I swear I could be happy anywhere.” It just gets cuter from there. “Any map dot location, you’re always my destination,” they sing. “You’re the the only thing that I’m chained to, I could be happy anywhere.” At this point, The Voice mentors should just release a joint-album. I’m certainly onboard. Listen to the exceedingly-cute duet below.

