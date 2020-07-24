Taylor Swift Introduces ‘folklore’ With Lovely “cardigan”

Taylor Swift got the music world buzzing when she abruptly announced that she would be releasing a new album tonight. I’m going to need some time to fully absorb folklore, but the lead single is a triumph. Co-written and produced by Aaron Dessner (of The National), this is the kind of heartfelt, multi-layered love song that made early albums like Fearless and Red so special. It’s tempting to call the song a return to her roots, but that pivot already started on 2019’s Lover — you just couldn’t tell by the singles.

“Vintage tee, brand new phone,” Taylor begins the song over a melancholy piano arrangement. “High heels on cobblestones, when you are young they assume you know nothing.” We then plunge into one of the loveliest choruses in the 30-year-old’s catalogue. “But I knew you — dancing in your Levi’s, drunk under a streetlight,” she sings gently. “And when I felt like I was an old cardigan under someone’s bed, you put me on and said I was your favorite.” A great song deserves a spectacular visual and Taylor delivers on that front too.

The self-directed video finds our heroine climbing into a piano, which leads her to a new piano — that just happens to be covered in moss and have a waterfall flowing through it. Taylor then disappears into the seat and finds herself lost at sea… until she magically makes it home again. Fall in love with “cardigan” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!