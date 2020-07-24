Sabrina Carpenter Drops Bouncy Bop “Let Me Move You”

Sabrina Carpenter joins this week’s New Music Friday lineup with a bouncy banger called “Let Me Move You.” Produced by Stargate, the lead single from the Work It soundtrack is a flirty call to the dance floor. “Said there’s nothing that we can’t do when we’re dancing, I can feel the music more when I’m with you,” the 21-year-old begins the song. “With your hands on me, I feel my heartbeat racing.” That takes us to the catchy chorus: “One, two, three, and dance with me tonight… just let me move you.”

Now, back to Work It. The teen movie debuts on Netflix on August 7 and sounds like a riff on Pitch Perfect — albeit with dancing instead of singing. Sabrina stars as Quinn Ackerman, whose “admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition.” So she comes up with a plan. Namely, forming “a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school.” There’s only one hitch. Our heroine “needs to learn how to dance.” Yeah, I’ll be watching. Check out “Let Me Move You” below.

