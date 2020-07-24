‘365 Days’ Hunk Michele Morrone Releases “Hard For Me” Video

Nostradamus himself couldn’t have predicted that the most-talked about movie of the year would be a soft porn from Poland, but 2020 is full of surprises. 365 Days (or 365 DNI) became an instant sensation when it debuted on Netflix earlier this year. Reviews were scathing, but it didn’t stop the star — Italian actor Michele Morrone — becoming an instant heartthrob and hitmaker. Yes, the frequently-shirtless hunk is also a singer and has four songs on the soundtrack as well as an album called Dark Room.

That ballad-heavy opus exploded in the wake of 365 Days (it has amassed more than 100 million combined streams) and produced a viral hit called “Hard For Me.” The mournful breakup anthem blew up on Spotify and cracked the top 50 on US iTunes. It’s now gaining momentum on AC Radio and will only get bigger thanks to the arrival of a stylish video, which finds the 29-year-old looking tortured on a beach. He even throws in a shower scene because Michele knows his demographic. Watch the visual below.

