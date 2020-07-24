Jessie Ware Sizzles In “What’s Your Pleasure?” Video

Jessie Ware can do no wrong in 2020. The Brit casually dropped one of the year’s best albums with What’s Your Pleasure? and now delivers one of the best videos. (Which is no small feat given the restrictions of quarantine and social distancing). In addition to being the title track, “What’s Your Pleasure?” is one of the giddiest disco-pop moments on the album. “Show me you can listen closely, tell me you can take it slowly,” Jessie coos seductively on a verse. “That’s the way to get to know me.”

She is in full, disco-diva mode by the time the chorus arrives. “Push. Press. More. Less,” the 35-year-old sings. “Here together, what’s your pleasure?” The song was crying out for a club-themed visual and Jessie really delivers. Directed by Vicky Lawton, the clip finds our heroine serving looks, giant hair, a little latex and some slinky choreography. The video also introduces a new abbreviated version of the song, which is being sent to radio. Succumb to “What’s Your Pleasure?” below.

