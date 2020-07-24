Dimitri Vegas & Like Me Vs Regard Cover Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name”

Now, this is tough. How do you give a beloved classic (that still holds up today) a makeover? Should you even try? Belgian DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike show a lot of bravery by updating Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name.” However, they have an ace up their sleeve — collaborator Regard, who remixed Jay Sean’s “Ride It” and landed a global smash. Together, the trio of producers rework the song into a pitch-down, club anthem that still incorporates the hooks and energy of the original.

Time will tell if Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Vs Regard’s uptempo cover finds an audience outside clubs and workout playlists, but it is a lot of fun. While the Belgians are already world famous in the dance world, Regard is well on his way to joining them. “Ride It” continues to chart around the world, while the followup — a collaboration with RAYE called “Secrets” — has racked up more than 100 million streams and cracked the top 10 in the UK. Give “Say My Name” a spin below.

