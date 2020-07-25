Katie Melua Enchants With Anti-Love Song “Airtime”

The return of Katie Melua is one of the few good things to happen in 2020. In June, she announced the imminent arrival of her first album of original material in seven years — the pragmatically-titled Album No. 8 (due October 16). After introducing the opus with a sweeping, passionate anthem called “A Love Like That,” the 35-year-old switches it up with an enchanting anti-love song. “I think we’ve given love too much airtime, when you call him heaven and you call him back,” she begins the song over Leo Abrahams’ elegant production.

“And you see the same needs in the new man… what if you still love him and he gives up?” Katie’s tone isn’t so much jaded as realistic. In the press release, she describes says the song is about freeing yourself from “the pressure to believe that the love of your life is out there somewhere.” Which is a hugely refreshing take. The Brit also rolled out a melancholy video, which shows a couple falling out of love. “With just me and [actor] Billy Howle on screen, we tried to show with subtle gestures and nuances, the truth of love.”

Watch Katie’s “Airtime” visual below and pre-order Album No. 8 here.

