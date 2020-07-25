Kylie Shares ‘Infinite Disco’ Playlist Featuring Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware & Rina Sawayama

Kylie Minogue single-handedly saved pop this week with dreamy, dance anthem “Say Something,” and now she’s sharing some of the tracks — new and old — that inspired the her DISCO era. It shouldn’t be too big a surprise to learn that the pop icon has excellent taste. Her Infinite Disco playlist includes Jessie Ware’s “Soul Control,” Dua Lipa’s “Hallucinate,” Rina Sawayama’s “Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boys),” Victoria Monét and Khalid’s “Experience,” and Mark Ronson and Lykke Li’s “Late Night Feelings.”

Of course, there is also a healthy smattering of classics. Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Grace Jones, Prince, Sylvester, Cheryl Lynn, Amii Stewart, CHIC, Blondie, Rose Royce and many other club icons feature on the playlist. All in all, this is the perfect soundtrack for a quarantine disco. As for “Say Something,” Kylie revealed that the video is only a week or so away, and remixes have already been commissioned. It looks like we are getting an old-school pop ERA this time, which is fucking thrilling in the age of churn and burn releases.

