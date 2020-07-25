Billie Eilish Is Releasing A New Single Called “my future”

Billie Eilish is relaunching next week with a new single called “my future.” The 18-year-old shared the news on social media with the simple annotation: “Out next Thursday.” Time will tell if this is a stand-alone offering to keep fans fed or the first taste of her sophomore album, but, either way, this is a very big deal. The breakout star’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? ranks as one of the most-successful debut albums of all time. Not only was it a huge commercial success, it was also critically-adored.

To refresh your memory, the album earned Billie a whopping six Grammy awards earlier this year including the coveted Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year (both for “Bad Guy”). Oh, and brother FINNEAS took home Producer Of The Year for his production work on the opus. So how do you follow up a project that captured the zeitgeist as completely as When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?? I guess we’ll find out on Thursday. See Billie’s announcement post below.

