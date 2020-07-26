Future Hit: Deacon & Nina Nesbitt’s “Long Run”

Deacon, the 16-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, dropped his debut single a couple of weeks ago — and it’s actually good! The talented teen/rising EDM producer teams up with Nina Nesbitt for a banger called “Long Run,” which has already racked up millions of streams and cracked the top 100 on iTunes. “You and I came in like paper planes, so fast, crashing ’round my room,” the Scottish singer/songwriter begins over an acoustic arrangement. “I tried so hard to keep it on the low, but now you’re taking me so high.”

The tempo slowly starts to increase as the song progresses. “Won’t you just stay here for a minute? Won’t you just be here for a minute?” she sings on the chorus. “I just need to know that you’re in it, for the long run.” That’s when the synths kick in and we’re treated to a dizzying drop. All in all, it’s an auspicious first attempt. So how did the tune come together? “I wrote the first version of ‘Long Run’ with SHY Martin and Fredrik Häggstam… last year, before Deacon and [co-producer] Petey turned it into the banging version it is now,” Nina explained on Instagram.

Listen to Deacon’s dance anthem below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!