Jordin Sparks Announces New Single “Red Sangria”

Well, here’s some good news! Jordin Sparks is returning to the music scene on July 31 with a new single called “Red Sangria.” The American Idol winner used the hashtag #JS4, so I guess we’re finally getting the long-awaited followup to 2015’s Right Here Right Now. (The title track was a bop). Where has she been? Doing real-life things like getting married and having a baby. Jordin took the first step towards a comeback in 2019 by releasing a joint EP with Elijah Blake called 1990 Forever and then dropped a pretty, R&B ballad called “Unknown” earlier this year.

From the snippet of “Red Sangria,” it sounds like the 30-year-old is about to drop a banger. Fingers crossed that the song takes off because R&B/pop is a better place with Jordin in it. Her self-titled debut album ranks as one of the better post-Idol offerings in the franchise’s history (“Tattoo” and “No Air” are ’00s classics), while “Battlefield” — the song — stands out as one of Ryan Tedder’s best ballads along with Beyoncé’s “Halo,” Leona Lewis’ “Bleeding Love” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Already Gone.” See her announcement post below.

