“supercuts” Is Jeremy Zucker’s Catchiest Single Yet

Jeremy Zucker’s 2020 has been more productive than yours. The 24-year-old rolled out his debut album, love is not dying, in April, and now follows it up with a toe-tapping happy/sad anthem anthem “supercuts.” (Yes, a reference to the hair salon franchise). “I don’t wanna make your mama cry at dinner and see her at the mall next winter,” the New Jersey native sings over Elof Loelv’s perky beats. “At Supercuts, she hates my guts.” It turns out that Jeremy wrote “supercuts” last year. “It’s a song that I’ve been sitting on for a while and waiting for the right time.”

What inspired the song? “[It’s] about the fear of being complacent and ending up where you started, which for me was a small town in the suburbs of New Jersey,” the breakout star explains in the press release. “The idea of seeing your ex’s mom at the Supercuts in the mall is really just the most sarcastically exaggerated way of portraying that life, to me. Despite being a more upbeat record, there is this sarcastic, self-loathing tone behind my performance. It’s quite fun.” Check out Jeremy’s catchiest track to date below.

