Charlotte Lawrence Relaunches With “Slow Motion”

Charlotte Lawrence has been hailed as One To Watch since dropping her Young EP in 2018. Since then, the 20-year-old has dropped a steady stream of very good singles including “Navy Blue” and the wonderfully-titled “God Must Be Doing Cocaine.” Now signed to a major, the breakout star kicked off 2020 by contributing “Joke’s On You” to the Birds Of Prey soundtrack. She now relaunches with an atmospheric breakup anthem called “Slow Motion,” which is expected to feature on her long-awaited debut album.

Co-written with Andrew Watt, Jason Evigan and Ali Tamposi, “Slow Motion” is essentially about falling out of love. One disappointment at a time. “The colors are fading out, is it quiet where you’re sleeping?” Charlotte begins the song. “I wish I knew what you were feeling.” By the time we reach the chorus, her stance has shifted somewhat. “Now you’re telling all your friends that I’m crazy, hard to believe that you ever really loved me,” she sings on the chorus. “I made believe that you cared when you touched me, I know I’ll be moving on in slow motion.”

Watch the evocative, Tyler Shields-directed video below.

