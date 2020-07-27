Taylor Swift’s History-Making Debut Era: A Gallery

With Taylor Swift sweeping the music world with her all-conquering folklore album, now is as good a time as any to reflect on where it all began. Namely, the superstar’s self-titled debut. Released in 2006 when Taylor was just 16, the country opus soon took on a life of its own when “Tim McGraw” became a sleeper hit at country radio and then crossed over. It was followed by a barrage of now-classic singles like “Teardrops On My Guitar,” “Our Song,” “Picture To Burn” (still my favorite TS anthem) and “Should’ve Said No.”

In retrospect, Taylor Swift not only launched the career of a superstar and set several records in the process (it was the longest charting album of the 2000s and sold seven million copies) — it also brought country music to a whole new demographic. Namely, young women. To commemorate the memorable era, I’ve rounded up a bunch of pics from 2006 to 2008. Think curly hair, cowboy boots and — shoutout to Aretha — beautiful gowns. Take a walk down memory lane by clicking through the gallery up top.

