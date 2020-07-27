Madonna Jumps On The Remix Of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating”

It’s actually happening! At the beginning of the month, Dua Lipa’s managers, Ben Mawson and Ed Millett, mentioned that their client was angling for a Madonna collaboration — and she said yes. A remix of “Levitating” by dance music producer The Blessed Madonna (formerly The Black Madonna) drops on August 14 and it features the Queen of Pop and Missy Elliott. “LEVITATING REMIXED BY THE BLESSED MADONNA FEATURING MY IDOLS MADONNA & MISSY ELLIOTT – 14TH OF AUGUST – DREAM COME TRUE LETS GO!!!!!!” was all the pop star had to say about the matter.

“[Dua is] definitely the complete pop star and obviously [Future Nostalgia] is heavily influenced by Madonna,” Mawson told Music Week earlier this month. He then dropped something of a bombshell. “In fact, we’re about to try and get Madonna on a record.” It only seemed like a pipe dream at the time. “I’m going to write the email and see if she’s up for going on a Dua track,” her manager elaborated. “But Dua’s definitely got it all, so she’s got unlimited potential.” See the “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker’s announcement post below.

Are you excited for the collaboration? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!