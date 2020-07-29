Maluma Introduces 5th Album With “Hawái”

You’ve got to hand it to Maluma. With a global pandemic raging, he still managed to record a summer smash and film a blockbuster video that has more drama (and outrageous flashbacks) than any telenovela. Oh, and he also completed his fifth album. The Colombian heartthrob’s new single is called “Hawái” and it’s a mid-tempo reggaeton bop with a tropical twist. “I’m happy to be here again and releasing this hit,” the 26-year-old told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “I’m so excited about it. It’s a huge song.”

“I would say this is the first time this whole year that I’ve had this great feeling of having a big, big song, because ‘ADMV’ was so different,” he continued. “It was a different vibe.” Interestingly, Maluma has never been to Hawaii. “It’s crazy, I’ve never been there, I swear,” the hitmaker confessed. “My producers… they were over there like a year ago, right. And they called me when they were there and they were like, ‘[This] is one of the most beautiful places in the world.'”

Madame X’s favorite collaborator then revealed that an album is on the way. “I just finished my album,” Maluma shared. “I didn’t know that I was about to release an album this year because all of these things are happening.” It seems that quarantine made him more creative. “You know that I had this chance to know myself again in this crazy shit that is going on. So I decided to make the music that I just wanted to do. And everything was fast. Everything was just flowing in. Suddenly I had 20 something songs.”

Check out the superstar’s elaborate, fabulously over-the-top “Hawái” video below.

