Melanie C Announces New Album, Drops “In And Out Of Love”

Well, here’s a rare piece of good news! Spice legend Melanie C is releasing a new album on October 2. As you might have guessed from previous singles “Who I Am” and “Blame It On Me,” the self-titled collection is focussed squarely on the dance floor. That is also reflected in Mel’s latest — and best — banger, “In And Out Of Love.” Produced by One Bit, this is a disco-tinged dance anthem of the highest caliber. “Take me out, I’m ready let’s hit the town,” she begins the summery song. “I can feel it now, pushing away the doubt.”

Mel then decides to dance away her despair. “We’re dancing like no-one’s here, I feel the heat of your skin as you pull me near,” the 46-year-old belts on the chorus. “I go in and out of love, never get enough.” On the strength of this bop alone, MC8 might be her best album since 2005’s Beautiful Intentions. (Actually, I liked This Time and The Sea too). Excitingly, the pop icon is going all out with packaging. In addition to the standard CD and vinyl, Melanie C is being released as a deluxe CD with bonus tracks and on exclusive colored vinyl. There’s also special limited deluxe vinyl with 12″ singles.

See the full tracklist below and watch Mel’s glamorous “In And Out of Love” video at the bottom of the post. You can pre-order the album here.

The tracklist:

1. ‘Who I Am’

2. ‘Blame It On Me’

3. ‘Good Enough’

4. ‘Escape’

5. ‘Overload’

6. ‘Fearless’

7. ‘Here I Am’

8. ‘Nowhere To Run’

9. ‘In And Out Of Love’

10. ‘End Of Everything’

