Marilyn Manson Announces 11th Album ‘WE ARE CHAOS’

Who is going to capture the misery and squalor of 2020 better than Marilyn Manson? Music’s very own Antichrist Superstar announced his 11th album, WE ARE CHAOS, earlier this morning (July 29) and rolled out the title track. The tone is suitably bleak, but “WE ARE CHAOS” — the song — is unexpectedly melodic, reflective and semi-accessible. Which may or may not be the influence of producer Shooter Jennings. What can we expect from MM11? While Marilyn’s announcement is typically cryptic, the album appears to be about the dark side of human nature.

“When I listen to WE ARE CHAOS now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today,” he explains in the press release. “This was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished. There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense. But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it’s up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs.”

“This concept album is the mirror Shooter and I built for the listener – it’s the one we won’t stare into,” he continues. “There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics.” Sounds terrifying. Check out the tracklist of WE ARE CHAOS (due September 11) below and take a deep breath before diving into the excellent title track at the bottom of the post. As expected, the video is nightmare fuel.

Marilyn Manson’s WE ARE CHAOS tracklist:

1. RED BLACK AND BLUE

2. WE ARE CHAOS

3. DON’T CHASE THE DEAD

4. PAINT YOU WITH MY LOVE

5. HALF-WAY & ONE STEP FORWARD

6. INFINITE DARKNESS

7. PERFUME

8. KEEP MY HEAD TOGETHER

9. SOLVE COAGULA

10. BROKEN NEEDLE

