“Say Something” Video? Kylie Minogue Is Teasing Something

Kylie Minogue’s mission to single-handedly save pop got off to a flying start with “Say Something.” The dreamy, timely-without-trying disco anthem charmed everyone when it arrived last week and promptly catapulted to the top of iTunes around the world — including the US where it reached a career-best number 9. Since then, the pop icon has unveiled a lyric video and upped her social media game by posting what appear to be stills from the video. The pics don’t give too much away — they are just close-up glamor shots — but I’m still excited.

After all, the Aussie hitmaker promised a space-themed visual in her interview with Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 — promising a “galactic disco.” She also said that the video was imminent and should arrive within two weeks. One week has already passed, so it must be close. Of course, this won’t be Kylie’s first clip set in space. Her gravity-defying “Put Yourself In My Place” stands out as one of the best visuals of the 1990s. See the flawless 52-year-old’s latest updates below.

Listen to “Say Something” again:

Possible stills:

Are you excited for the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!