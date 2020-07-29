Ava Max Unveils Cover Of Debut Album ‘Heaven & Hell’

It’s a huge week for Ava Max fans (or Avatars). The breakout pop star unveiled the cover of her long-awaited debut album, Heaven & Hell, and shared a teaser of “Who’s Laughing Now.” Let’s start with the artwork. It is a suitably glamorous affair that showcases the 26-year-old’s trademark asymmetrical hairstyle in two different colors. “I have been dreaming of this day for so long and am so excited to announce that my debut album is dropping September 18th,” Ava caption the cover on Instagram.

“You have been there for me every step of the way and I can’t wait to share these songs with you,” she continued. “My heart could burst… these songs will soon all be yours.” The album’s next single, “Who’s Laughing Now,” drops tomorrow. It was originally scheduled to be released in early June, but was postponed when the shit hit the fan in America. The banger will feature on Heaven & Hell along with global smash “Kings & Queens” and breakthrough hit “Sweet But Psycho.” Check out Ava’s various announcements below.

The cover:

Ava teases “Who’s Laughing Now”:

Are you excited for Ava’s debut album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!