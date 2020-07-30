Taylor Swift Drops “cardigan (cabin in candlelight)” Version

Taylor Swift’s campaign to obtain a 6th number one hit with “cardigan” continues tonight (July 29) with the arrival of a lovely stripped-back remix dubbed the “cabin in candlelight” version. The superstar also unveiled an alternate video, which is comprised of behind-the-scenes footage from the album photoshoot. Both will count towards the song’s final sales tally along with a bunch of just-released collectibles including a CD single, 7″ vinyl and 12″ vinyl. You can order all of them from the hitmaker’s online store.

With folklore predicted to sell more than 700,000 units in its first week, this is shaping up to be another triumphant era for Taylor. The album is already the highest-selling of 2020 by a considerable margin, and proof that people will still buy music — even in the middle of a global pandemic. The fact that the project is also earning the 30-year-old the best reviews of her career is just the cherry on top. Check out the suitably dreamy “cardigan (cabin in candlelight)” visual below.

