Róisín Murphy Announces 5th Album ‘Róisín Machine’

The synth-pop queens are really showing out in 2020! Lady Gaga’s Chromatica got the party started, Jessie Ware’s What’s Your Pleasure? and Rina Sawayama’s SAWAYAMA kept it going, and Kylie Minogue’s Disco is on the way. You can now add Róisín Murphy’s 5th album to the mix. The Irish auteur, who first came to fame as one half of Moloko in the 1990s, is releasing Róisín Machine (it’s a pun… her name is pronounced ROSHEEN) on September 25. And it’s shaping up to be a mini greatest-hits collection.

The album begins with “Simulation” — a song first released in 2012! — and closes with “Jealousy” (a comparatively recent 2015 release). Róisín Machine also houses 2019 gems “Incapable” and “Narcissus” as well as this year’s “Murphy’s Law.” Don’t worry, there’s plenty of new stuff too. Róisín is dropping a banger called “Something More” tomorrow (July 31) and it sounds very, very good from the teaser. Check out the tracklist of RM5 below. The album will be available to pre-order tomorrow.

The tracklist:

1. Simulation

2. Kingdom of Ends

3. Something More

4. Shellfish Mademoiselle

5. Incapable

6. We Got Together

7. Murphy’s Law

8. Game Changer

9. Narcissus

10. Jealousy

