Charlie Puth Rolls Out Haywyre Remix Of “Girlfriend”

Charlie Puth’s “Girlfriend” is a summery delight. The self-produced bop, which evokes ’80s Prince with its sexy lyrics and elastic synths, has already racked up more than 27 million streams — a number that will rise exponentially with the arrival of the pitched-down remix. Electronic producer Haywyre works his magic on the track, transforming it into club fodder… if clubs were still open. Given our current reality, this is a perfect addition to your workout or house party (for one) playlist.

“Girlfriend” is expected to be the lead single from Charlie’s third album. Of course, the 28-year-old released a trio of stand-alone singles in 2019 — the alt-R&B “I Warned Myself,” a deceptively romantic tune called “Cheating On You” and “Mother,” which feels/sounds like an earlier draft of “Girlfriend.” He also lent his voice to a remix of 5 Seconds Of Summer’s “Easier” and Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope.” Oh, and the pop star also teamed up with Lennon Stella for “Summer Feelings.” Listen to Charlie’s “Girlfriend” remix below.

Do you love the remix? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!