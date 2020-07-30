Sam Smith Teams Up With Burna Boy For “My Oasis”

Sam Smith is back with a dreamy love song called “My Oasis.” Produced by ILYA and Jimmy Napes, the collaboration with Nigeria’s Burna Boy is a slinky mid-tempo moment that slowly seeps under your skin — one listen at a time. “Keep thinking that I’m seeing water, you’re playing tricks on me in the sun,” the Brit croons in the first verse. “See your shadow in the courtyard, stays until the day is done.” They lay their emotions bare on the chorus: “I pray for your devotion, ’cause there’s nothing I can do when it comes to you — my oasis.”

Burna Boy then elevates the song even higher with his loved-up verse. Why release the collaboration now? “This track has been a beautiful release of emotions for me during this time,” Sam explains in the press release. “I’ve been a fan of Burna Boy for years now and am so happy to have a tune with him.” Of all the songs the hitmaker has dropped in 2020 (“To Die For,” “I’m Ready” with Demi Lovato and a live cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You”), this is by far the best. Fall in love with Sam’s latest below.

