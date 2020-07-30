Maluma’s Style Evolution Over The Years

Maluma made a surprise return to the music scene this week with a tropical bop called “Hawái.” It’s the lead single from the Colombian heartthrob’s fifth album, which is destined to be one of 2020’s biggest releases. Impressively, the 26-year-old recorded the entire thing in lockdown. “I just finished my album,” he revealed in a recent interview. “I had [the] chance to [get to] know myself again in this crazy shit that is going on. So I decided to make the music that I just wanted to do. And everything was fast… suddenly I had 20 something songs.”

While we wait for Maluma to reveal the title and release date, feast your eyes on his style evolution over the years. Since emerging in 2013, the Latin superstar has rocked every look imaginable — short hair, long hair, a shaved head, a beard, stubble, blond hair, dark hair, glasses, no glasses, hats and even a brief flirtation with a cane. Annoyingly, everything looks good on him. Which has to be some kind of superpower. Click through our gallery of dreamy Maluma pics up top and check out his blockbuster “Hawái” video below.

