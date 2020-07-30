Billie Eilish Returns With Hopeful “my future”

Hopeful isn’t the first adjective that comes to mind when you think of Billie Eilish’s music, but that is exactly what “my future” is. Defiantly so. “I can’t seem to focus and you don’t seem to notice,” the 18-year-old begins the song over FINNEAS’ lovely, stripped-back arrangement. “I’m not here, I’m just a mirror.” However, she decides to embrace the possibility of happiness on the chorus. “Do you understand? I’ve changed my plans,” Billie sings. “Cause I’m in love with my future, can’t wait to meet her.”

FINNEAS ups the tempo on the second verse, reflecting the positivity of the lyrics with his production. It turns out the song was inspired by one of the good side-effects of quarantine — embracing alone time. “I couldn’t take my own company for so long,” Billie tells Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “I just felt like I needed that growth. I needed a moment to myself.” That set the tone of the song, but the multiple Grammy winner also finds “my future” relevant to easing the psychological horrors of 2020.

“Our future as a world and as a people… it’s crazy when you can get to a point in life where hope itself feels hopeless,” she elaborates in the interview. “It feels hopeless to hope for stuff. Should you even be wishing? Should you even be hopeful? It’s like, is it even worth it? That’s insane, but that’s where we are at this point. We need the music. We need the hope.” Get a hefty dose of it by diving into “my future” below.

