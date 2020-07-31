Mariah Carey Drops “Emotions” & “Make It Happen” Remix EPs

Mariah Carey is the most generous queen. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of her debut album, Mimi has been releasing goodies from the vault every Friday. So far, we have been blessed with The Live Debut — 1990 EP and remix EPs for “Someday” and “There’s Got To Be A Way.” The reverse-aging icon continues with the club theme this week by rolling out remix packages for “Emotion” and “Make It Happen,” two stone-cold classics from her sophomore LP. As with previous offerings, they are a mix of rarities and unreleased material.

“Someday” will forever and always be my jam (the C&C remixes — as in C+C Music Factory — deserve your full attention), but I’m more excited for the “Make It Happen” EP. Why? Well, it contains a couple of legendary live performances — a stunning rendition from a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City and her show-stealing turn on VH1 Divas Live. Both are essential additions to any Lamb’s collection. If only these releases were getting a physical release to go along with streaming and digital. Listen to both EPs below.

“Make It Happen”:

“Emotion”:

