The Knocks & MUNA Team Up For Nostalgic “Bodies”

The Knocks and MUNA join forces for “Bodies,” a pandemic-appropriate banger inspired by togetherness withdrawals. “It’s another suburban summer, the street lights blink on,” Katie Gavin sings over the electronic duo’s nostalgic synths. “If you’re passing the house on the corner, you’d think no one’s home.” Yes, this is a bop about basement parties. “When I feel that 808 go, waving with the weight,” she belts on the catchy chorus. “Grown bodies in the basement.” All in all, it’s a feel-good anthem with a bittersweet twist.

“It was a great experience teaming up with MUNA to create ‘Bodies,’ We wanted to capture a vibe that was nostalgic,” JPatt of The Knocks says of the collaboration. “Nostalgic for carefree nights and early mornings with your friends. Basement house parties were something we all could relate to.” MUNA concurs. “[It] was born of a nostalgia for the early-mid aughts… for house parties in the suburbs, for school and summer vacations, for being young. Almost instantly, it took on another meaning,” they continues.

“Normal life had been suspended. We hit pause. We began to miss the unceasing togetherness of touring. We missed one another. The song became about the helplessness and loneliness inherent to this peculiar, terrifying era.” Prepare for an onslaught of feels, both happy and sad, when you dive into “Bodies” below.

