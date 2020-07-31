Beyoncé’s “ALREADY” Video Is A Work Of Art

If you’re wondering why a large segment of The Hive isn’t buzzing today (July 31), it’s because we’re all still reeling from the genius of Black Is King. Beyoncé’s latest visual album — it’s an accompaniment to The Lion King: The Gift — debuted on Disney+ last night/this morning, and it’s a tour de force of creativity. It’s going to take a while to process the whole spectacle, but Queen Bey’s just-released “ALREADY” video gives you some idea of the visual splendor that awaits.

A collaboration with Ghanian artist Shatta Wale and Major Lazer, “ALREADY” is one of the centerpieces of The Lion King: The Gift and now Black Is King. The banger is a love letter to African culture and a plea for pride in the continent’s rich heritage. For the video, Beyoncé goes all out with choreography and costume changes. Cinephiles will also recognize the nods to African filmmakers like Sembene and Mambety, which just adds another layer to this extraordinary tapestry.

Watch Beyoncé’s “ALREADY” visual below and stream Black Is King here. You won’t regret it.

