Brandy Drops ‘B7,’ Rolls Out “Borderline” Video

And she’s back! B7, Brandy’s first album in eight, very long years, arrives today (July 31) and it was well worth the wait. Ms. Norwood was always going to serve vocals, but this project shows new facets of her wonderful instrument as she muses on matters of the heart over multi-layered, often mid-tempo production. In short, B7 is a mood. This is the kind of album that needs to be listened to from beginning to end (a couple of times), in order to fully appreciate the very personal journey that Brandy takes us on.

One of the highlights is a slow jam called “Borderline,” which finds the R&B icon dissecting her relationship with love. “What would you do if you’re alone? Would you think about me?” she croons over DJ Camper’s smooth production. “I know there’s something wrong with you, on my mind all the time.” Brandy really opens up on the chorus. “I’m on the borderline, don’t wanna be schizo this time,” the hitmaker belts. “Never ever cheat, never lie to me — I’m the most jealous girl.” Dive into B7 below and watch Brandy’s striking “Borderline” video at the bottom of the post.

Listen to B7:

Watch “Borderline”:

