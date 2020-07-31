Y2K & JoJo Link For Dance-Pop Anthem “Damage Is Done”

JoJo has really stepped up in 2020, delivering a soulful opus called good to know and then rolling out an acoustic version. To further prove that she can do everything, the 29-year-old links with Y2K for a bouncy dance-pop anthem called “Damage Is Done.” Which will be lodged in your brain from the very first listen. “Drew a line and then you crossed it, the only one that I had,” JoJo begins the song of the LA-based producer’s elastic beats. “Gave you trust and then you lost it, and now you can’t get it back.”

That takes us to the infuriatingly catchy chorus. “The damage is done-done-done-da-done-done-da-done-done,” JoJo purrs. “Baby, you coulda been, shoulda been, woulda been the one.” How did the collaboration come about? “Pop music is extremely good and I have always wanted to work in the genre,” Ari Starace (AKA Y2K) says in the press release. “There’s something so great to me about doing a lot with so few sounds. I am stoked to have an opportunity to put out a song in that world, especially with an artist as iconic as JoJo.”

The enduring hitmaker is equally chuffed with the tune. “Even though I’ve dabbled in different genres before, and collaborated with such a range of talented artists, this was a first for me being the featured vocalist on a dance track,” she reveals. “Y2K is mad talented, and it was really fun to dive into something that’s always been more of a guilty pleasure. We had a blast, and I think we made a pretty great record.” Watch the futuristic, animated visual for “Damage Is Done” below.

