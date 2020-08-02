The Vamps Return With Rollicking “Married In Vegas”

After churning our four albums between 2014 and 2018, The Vamps took a well-earned break. During their mini-hiatus, the UK pop/rock band recalibrated their sound and slowly pieced together their fifth LP. Cherry Blossom drops October 16 and it’s shaping up to be essential listening on the strength of “Married In Vegas.” Produced by LOSTBOY, the album’s lead single is a rollicking love song. “No good for me or my frame of mind, I think about you all the time,” Brad Simpson begins. “A pretty little thing could wreck me at 25.”

However, he decides to go all in on the chorus. “Feels like a TKO, feels like the lowest blow,” the band chants. “Under the neon lights, I think we might get married in Vegas.” It turns out that “Married In Vegas” was a late addition to the album. “On the day we handed the album in I went on a Zoom call with LOSTBOY,” Brad explains. “We had a few beers and then four hours later [the song] was birthed.” Get a taste for The Vamps’ new era by checking out the glittery visual for “Married In Vegas” below. Pre-save Cherry Blossom here.

