Fancy Hagood Relaunches With “Don’t Blink”

Mike Wass | August 2, 2020 3:36 pm
CREDIT: Natalie Osborne

If anyone deserves a happy ending, it’s Fancy Hagood. The singer/songwriter, formerly known as Who Is Fancy, really went through it during his short stint at a major label. Not only was he subject to one of the more questionable marketing campaigns in recent memory (his identity was withheld until “Goodbye” was a radio hit), he was dropped when the followup failed to chart. Well, the Arkansas native is back with a new look — he’s serving gay lumberjack — and a new single called “Don’t Blink,” which finds the sweet spot between pop and country.

“Made in America, got London on my mind,” Fancy begins the song. “Maybe it’s chemical, but I learned that I could fly when I’m with you.” The 29-year-old then paints a picture of romantic bliss on the chorus. “Don’t blink or you could miss it, slow dancing in the kitchen,” he belts over Jon Green and Tofer Brown’s stripped-back production. “Eyes closed now we’re kissing, what a life we’ll be living.” It turns out that the song is aspirational. “It’s about the kind of love I’m longing for — a love where if we’re apart, I long to be with them,” Fancy reveals.

“It’s thinking about what I want a relationship to look like, and how precious I want that moment to be.” Fall in love with “Don’t Blink” below.

