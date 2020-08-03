Katy Perry Announces Alternate ‘Smile’ Artwork & New Videos

Katy Perry kicked off Smile Sundays yesterday (August 2) with a blockbuster livestream. The pop star, who has adapted to virtual promo better than anyone, got the party started by revealing five alternate covers of Smile (due August 28). Not feeling the clown aesthetic? No worries. For a strictly limited time, you can browse Katy’s online store and find something more to your taste. (I want them all). In addition to upping her merchandise game, the mom-to-be also shared snippets of two new songs, “What Makes A Woman” and “Not The End Of The World.”

But wait, there was (even) more! Katy also revealed that she is releasing the official video for “Smile” on August 14 and promised to unveil new visuals for “Never Really Over” and “Harleys In Hawaii.” In fact, there will be videos for most songs on the album. Oh, and devoted Katy Cats will need to buy the Target edition for an exclusive track. It’s a lot to process, so dive into the full livestream here and get ready for next week’s edition. In the meantime, revisit the hitmaker’s adorable “Smile” performance video below.

