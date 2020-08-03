Surf Mesa & Gus Dapperton Team Up For “Somewhere”

Surf Mesa ranks as one of the breakout stars of 2020 thanks to “ily (i love you baby).” An electro-overhaul of Frankie Valli’s 1967 smash “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” featuring Emilee, the dreamy track first went viral on TikTok and then crossed over to streaming platforms. The 20-year-old producer eventually wound up with his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and a major-label record deal. It’s never easy to followup a genuine phenomenon, but he proves up to the challenge with “Somewhere.”

A collaboration with Gus Dapperton of “Supalonely” fame, “Somewhere” is deceptively bittersweet. “You say that I’m a mess whenever I try my best,” Gus laments over Surf Mesa’s (real name Powell Aguirre) driving synths. “We both know I’m not the best for you.” A break up is on the cards by the time the chorus hits. “By the stroke of my hand, I’ll never hold you again,” he sings down-heartedly. “Go and save that love for someone, for something, for somewhere.” Watch the summery, skate-themed video below.

