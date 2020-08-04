Kesha Drops Surreal “Little Bit Of Love” Video

COVID-19 might have interrupted Kesha’s High Road era, but it hasn’t quelled her creativity. Instead of binge-eating and watching Netflix (my quarantine hobbies), the pop star decided to make a video for “Little Bit Of Love.” This is DIY in the truest sense. Kesha came up with the concept, filmed it at home with the help of a green-screen kit she bought online and convinced her boyfriend to co-star. The 33-year-old then sent the footage to co-director Jonah Best, who edited the footage remotely.

The result is absolutely charming. Kesha and feline companion Mr. Peep$ (her dude in a cat mask) go on a global crime spree, ride chickens, hang with a pride of lions and eventually flee into outer space. It’s an absurdist romp that doubles as a reminder not to sleep on High Road. “Little Bit Of Love” is such a bop, evoking the cock-pop genre that the enduring hitmaker perfected on Warrior. It deserves to find a much bigger audience and would brighten up pop radio no end. Watch the endearing video below.

